Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

Triptii Dimri is facing backlash after allegedly skipping an event in Jaipur for which she had been paid Rs 5.5 lakhs. The event was organized by the Women Entrepreneurs of FICCI FLO, where Triptii was scheduled to attend a session while promoting her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Reports indicate that she received the payment to make an appearance, but her absence left the organizers and attendees frustrated. Videos circulating on social media show angry women defacing Triptii’s posters, expressing their outrage and threatening to boycott her upcoming projects. One woman was heard saying, “Mooh kaala karo iska,” while vandalizing the poster.

In another clip, an attendee criticized Triptii, stating, “No one will watch her movies. They should master time management since they make promises but never follow through. What kind of famous person is she? No one even knows her name. We came to see who she is, but until now, nobody knows her.” This sentiment was echoed by others who felt insulted by her absence, questioning her status as a celebrity.

A member of the organizing committee voiced their disappointment, stating, “Jaipur should boycott Triptii Dimri. We were prepared to finalize the payment, but after waiting for her arrival, I stopped the transfer. The total deal was Rs 5.5 lakh, and they still owe us part of it. She has disrespected us, and we will not support her films anymore.”

As of now, Triptii Dimri has not responded to these allegations. Upon her return from Jaipur on Tuesday evening, she participated in a fashion show alongside Kartik Aaryan for Manish Malhotra, where she donned a beautiful wedding outfit on the ramp.

Currently, the actress is busy promoting two upcoming films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The situation surrounding her alleged no-show in Jaipur has sparked significant debate and could potentially impact her public image and future projects.

