Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Triptii Dimri faces criticism for skipping a paid event in Jaipur, leading to anger from attendees who vandalized her posters and threatened a boycott.
     

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Triptii Dimri is facing backlash after allegedly skipping an event in Jaipur for which she had been paid Rs 5.5 lakhs. The event was organized by the Women Entrepreneurs of FICCI FLO, where Triptii was scheduled to attend a session while promoting her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

    Reports indicate that she received the payment to make an appearance, but her absence left the organizers and attendees frustrated. Videos circulating on social media show angry women defacing Triptii’s posters, expressing their outrage and threatening to boycott her upcoming projects. One woman was heard saying, “Mooh kaala karo iska,” while vandalizing the poster.

    In another clip, an attendee criticized Triptii, stating, “No one will watch her movies. They should master time management since they make promises but never follow through. What kind of famous person is she? No one even knows her name. We came to see who she is, but until now, nobody knows her.” This sentiment was echoed by others who felt insulted by her absence, questioning her status as a celebrity.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ananya Soch (@ananyasoch)

    A member of the organizing committee voiced their disappointment, stating, “Jaipur should boycott Triptii Dimri. We were prepared to finalize the payment, but after waiting for her arrival, I stopped the transfer. The total deal was Rs 5.5 lakh, and they still owe us part of it. She has disrespected us, and we will not support her films anymore.”

    As of now, Triptii Dimri has not responded to these allegations. Upon her return from Jaipur on Tuesday evening, she participated in a fashion show alongside Kartik Aaryan for Manish Malhotra, where she donned a beautiful wedding outfit on the ramp.

    Currently, the actress is busy promoting two upcoming films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The situation surrounding her alleged no-show in Jaipur has sparked significant debate and could potentially impact her public image and future projects.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: Pawan Kalyan faces breathlessness during Tirumala pilgrimage amid laddu controversy

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suriya Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy AJR

    'Suriya, Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH) RBA

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH)

    WATCH: Pawan Kalyan faces breathlessness during Tirumala pilgrimage amid laddu controversy NTI

    WATCH: Pawan Kalyan faces breathlessness during Tirumala pilgrimage amid laddu controversy

    Joker 2 REVIEW: Is Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film Oscar-worthy? Internet verdict is out RBA

    Joker 2 REVIEW: Is Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film Oscar-worthy? Internet verdict is out

    WATCH: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri shine at Manish Malhotra's show for cancer survivors NTI

    WATCH: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri shine at Manish Malhotra's show for cancer survivors

    Recent Stories

    Suriya Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy AJR

    'Suriya, Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy

    Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Dos and Don'ts, Significance, Rituals and more RBA

    Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Dos and Don'ts, Significance, Rituals and more

    Navratri 2024: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's new Garba song 'Chand Ki Chakori' RBA

    Navratri 2024: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's new Garba song 'Chand Ki Chakori' (WATCH)

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Teacher drags student by hair, bangs his head against wall & brutally thrashes him (WATCH) shk

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Teacher drags student by hair, bangs his head against wall & brutally thrashes him (WATCH)

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH) RBA

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon