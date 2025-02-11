Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release – When and Where to watch Kathir's thrilling crime drama online

The highly anticipated second season of Suzhal--The Vortex is set to return, promising a thrilling mix of crime, family dynamics, and suspense, with an expanded storyline and strong performances.

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release- When and Where to watch Kathir's thrilling crime drama online NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

Tamil crime thriller 'Suzhal--The Vortex' is returning with a second season. On Tuesday, streaming giant Prime Video announced the new season by unveiling the show's poster.

Produced under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM, Suzhal--The Vortex Season 2 is a "crime thriller interwoven with elements of family dynamics, love, sacrifice, and raw human emotions."

The series features Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead along with Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Shrisha, Abhirami Bose, Nikhila Sankar, Rini, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Ashwini Nambiar in pivotal roles, along with Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran making special appearances.

ALSO READ: Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's latest movie online

On expanding the series, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India said, "At Prime Video, our unrelenting endeavor is to create compelling yet authentic local stories that can resonate with a diverse audience around the world. 

The first season of Suzhal - The Vortex is a great testament to local stories breaking through at a global level, and winning appreciation from viewers and critics alike. We're thrilled to bring a second season of this clutter-breaking series, as we build on this very successful collaboration with Wallwatcher Films. Experts at what they do, Pushkar and Gayatri are adept in crafting compelling narratives in the thriller-mystery genre with such rich cultural nuances, and we're confident that the second season too will delight our audiences."

Creators of the series, Pushkar and Gayatri, too, expressed their excitement. Pushkar and Gayatri said, "The love and adulation that the first season of Suzhal--The Vortex received, followed by Vadhandhi--The Fable of Velonie, our second collaboration which garnered widespread acclaim as well, is a testament to how streaming has paved the way for local stories with a compelling narrative across formats, region- and language-agnostic. We crafted the second season that further expands the world of Suzhal--The Vortex, delving deeper into an even darker, mysterious, and absorbing crime that is entangled with the lives of the natives of a fictional village and the visually vibrant festival of Ashtakaali."

The duo added, "Under the masterful direction of Bramma and Sarjun, the spectacular performances by Kathir, Aishwarya, and Lal, and the ensemble cast that includes an eclectic mix of experienced and fresh talent, the series highlights the versatility of local storytelling that can appeal to a wider audience. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video to build on the franchise, as they not only empower creators while offering a much larger canvas for their creative vision but are also instrumental in showcasing content to a global audience through their service." 

ALSO READ: Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release: Where to watch Nithya Menen's rom-com in Hindi? Check HERE

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award NTI

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Woes for YouTuber mount over 'obscene' remarks; fresh FIR in Indore. Complaints so far ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Woes for YouTuber mount over 'obscene' remarks; fresh FIR in Indore. Complaints so far

Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH] NTI

Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warnes name (WATCH) HRD

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warne's name (WATCH)

Oscar 2025 Nominations: Producers revealed for key categories ahead of ceremony; Read on NTI

Oscar 2025 Nominations: Producers unveiled for major categories before ceremony; Read on

Recent Stories

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

India's Forst 'Go Green' Initiative at National Games - A Historic Move Towards 100 % rPet Bottles and Mission

India’s First ‘Go Green’ Initiative at National Games – A Historic Move Towards 100% rPET Bottles and Mission

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

BBB Foods Stock In Focus After Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage Of ‘Fast-Growing’ Discount Grocery Chain: Retail’s Cautious

BBB Foods Stock In Focus After Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage Of ‘Fast-Growing’ Discount Grocery Chain: Retail’s Cautious

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

Video Icon
'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

Video Icon
'Deepfakes, Global South, New Jobs..': PM Modi Outlines AI Vision at Paris Summit

'Deepfakes, Global South, New Jobs..': PM Modi Outlines AI Vision at Paris Summit

Video Icon
RS MP Sanjay Raut Recommends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Initiate Talks with Congress

RS MP Sanjay Raut Recommends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Initiate Talks with Congress

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Melting Glaciers in Kyrgyz Mountains Worry Central Asia

Climate Change Watch | Melting Glaciers in Kyrgyz Mountains Worry Central Asia

Video Icon