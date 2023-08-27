Sushmita Sen's recalled why she walked away from Akshay Kumar's film midway; here's how it affected her

Sushmita Sen's career-altering moment: She left a film with Akshay Kumar due to daughter's critical illness. Her resilience shines as she excels in projects like "Taali" & "Aarya" Season 3. Balancing motherhood and career, she inspires. Upcoming non-biopic project in works

Actress Sushmita Sen has recently shared a poignant incident from her life that nearly brought her successful acting career to an end. Sushmita Sen recounted the moment when she had to make a difficult decision to leave a film starring Akshay Kumar, in order to be there for her daughter Renee Sen during a critical time.

Sushmita Sen, renowned for her Miss Universe title and acting career, is currently enjoying success with various projects, including the well-received web series "Taali." Despite facing personal health challenges, she continues to inspire her fans through her strength and resilience. Recalling a pivotal moment that tested her priorities, Sushmita Sen opened up about a particular incident that almost changed the course of her acting journey.

In the interview, she disclosed that she was cast in a prominent film alongside Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She was set to play the lead role in this multi-star production. However, her commitment to her role as a mother took precedence when her elder daughter, Renee Sen, fell seriously ill and had to be hospitalized.

Sushmita Sen recounted the emotional turmoil she experienced during that time. The actress found herself in Canada, filming alongside Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan while dealing with the pressure of proving herself as a committed working mother at a young age. This pressure was fueled by societal perceptions that questioned her dedication to her career due to her early motherhood.

While her shoot was going on, she got a call from Bombay and got the grim news that her daughter Renee was critical and had been hospitalized. She faced the dilemma of having to choose between her acting aspirations and her daughter’s health. She chose Renee over her acting career knowing that the consequences of leaving a film of that stature would be a huge one and might even bring an end to her career.

With a heavy heart, she left the film's shoot and returned to her daughter's side. Afterward, she attempted to resume her work commitment, but she realized that the course of her career had already been altered. Sushmita Sen acknowledged the damage that had been done and expressed her regret over the potential impact on her career.

She garnered praise for her portrayal of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the biographical web series "Taali." Her upcoming projects include the third season of her successful thriller series "Aarya," which will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, she has revealed that she is working on a project based on her life, although it is not a conventional biopic.