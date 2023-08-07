Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput's fans express discontent after influencer uses AI to look like late star (WATCH VIDEO)

    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. Social media influencers look like the late actor Sushant. However, his fans didn't liked it 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is proven to be a potent source in both professional and personal life as technology advances. Social media influencers are fearless in using AI to improve their content. An influencer recently irritated online users in this episode. But why is this so?

    An Instagram user, donim.ayaan1513 shared posted a video on his account in which he employed AI techniques to impersonate the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. You may have encountered his profile if you are a frequent social media user. The influencer poses as the late actor's lookalike and produces videos of the actor's songs. He has over 95K followers on Instagram and bears a striking resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput.

    The videos irritated Sushant Singh Rajput's supporters, who objected to him employing AI techniques for the purpose. One fan wrote, "Logon k emotions ke sath mat khelo , sushant k fans abhi tak sushant ko bhul nahi paye hain isliye uske jaisa face banakar logo ko bevkuf bana rahe ho , show your own talent bro sushant k naam se apna Dukan mat chalao for kind your information SUSHANT sirf ak hi hain aur vahi hamesha rahega na uske jaisa koi tha ,na koi hain aur na koi hoga." "Don't disturb," another person said. Sar jaisa koi Nahin, Sushant Singh."

    Sushant Singh Rajput's death
    Sushant Singh Rajput, born in Bihar, rose to prominence in Bollywood with roles in films such as Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore, among many more.

    Rajput committed himself in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020, prompting three government agencies—the government Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Enforcement Directorate—to summon his then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Chakraborty was later acquitted. 

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
