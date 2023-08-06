'Coco' to 'Up': 7 most heart-wrenching animated movies of all-time

Entertainment
Discover the emotional power of animation with these seven heart-wrenching movies. From war-torn worlds to tearful farewells, be prepared to feel deeply moved.
This heartwarming tale celebrates family, tradition, and remembrance during Mexico's Dia de los Muertos, delivering a poignant and emotionally charged narrative.
Pixar's environmentally conscious film portrays a lonely robot's quest for love and purpose on an abandoned Earth.
This Studio Ghibli masterpiece depicts the struggles of two siblings during World War II, evoking powerful emotions of loss and survival.
The third installment in the beloved franchise showcases themes of friendship, loyalty, and letting go as Andy's toys face an uncertain future.
Pixar's imaginative exploration of emotions personified through characters brings laughter and tears, emphasizing the importance of embracing all feelings.
The emotional journey of Simba, the young lion who faces tragedy and redemption, resonates with viewers of all ages.
This Pixar gem tugs at heartstrings as it explores themes of love, dreams, and the passage of time through the touching tale of an elderly man and a young boy.