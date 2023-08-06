Entertainment

'Coco' to 'Up': 7 most heart-wrenching animated movies of all-time

Discover the emotional power of animation with these seven heart-wrenching movies. From war-torn worlds to tearful farewells, be prepared to feel deeply moved.

Image credits: Google

Coco

This heartwarming tale celebrates family, tradition, and remembrance during Mexico's Dia de los Muertos, delivering a poignant and emotionally charged narrative.

Image credits: Google

WALL-E

Pixar's environmentally conscious film portrays a lonely robot's quest for love and purpose on an abandoned Earth.

Image credits: Google

Grave of the Fireflies

This Studio Ghibli masterpiece depicts the struggles of two siblings during World War II, evoking powerful emotions of loss and survival.

Image credits: Google

Toy Story 3

The third installment in the beloved franchise showcases themes of friendship, loyalty, and letting go as Andy's toys face an uncertain future.

Image credits: Google

Inside Out

Pixar's imaginative exploration of emotions personified through characters brings laughter and tears, emphasizing the importance of embracing all feelings.

Image credits: Google

The Lion King

The emotional journey of Simba, the young lion who faces tragedy and redemption, resonates with viewers of all ages.

Image credits: Google

Up

This Pixar gem tugs at heartstrings as it explores themes of love, dreams, and the passage of time through the touching tale of an elderly man and a young boy.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One