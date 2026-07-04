Actor Surbhi Jyoti shared adorable pictures with her newborn daughter on Instagram. The 'Naagin 3' star and her husband Sumit were blessed with a baby girl on June 13, just weeks after celebrating her 38th birthday and a special baby shower.

Actor Surbhi Jyoti on Saturday offered a heartwarming glimpse into her journey of motherhood. She shared adorable pictures with her newborn daughter. One of the images shows Surbhi cradling her baby. Have a look at her post here.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

"Life recently," she captioned the post, adding an evil eye emoji. Surbhi and her husband Sumit were blessed with baby girl on June 13.

Surbhi's Baby Shower Celebration

The birth announcement came just weeks after Surbhi celebrated a special double occasion, her 38th birthday and baby shower, on May 29, 2026. The intimate gathering, attended by close family and friends, featured a pastel-themed decor with soft pink and lilac tones, floral arrangements, and evil eye-inspired blessings for the mother-to-be and her baby. Surbhi, who is known for her roles in 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin 3', wore a pastel purple maternity gown for the celebration. The event was attended by several friends from the television industry, including Anita Hassanandani and Asha Negi.

Journey to Motherhood

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri first announced that they were expecting their first child in February 2026, nearly two years after their marriage in 2024. (ANI)