The trailer for the upcoming medical drama Dr. Hassan, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza, is out. The show, an adaptation of the US series House, highlights complex cases and unconventional methods, premiering December 11 on JioHotstar.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The trailer of actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza’s upcoming medical drama ‘Dr. Hassan’ was unveiled on Wednesday, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of a doctor who solves difficult medical cases but struggles with everyday relationships. The series, which is set in a hospital, follows Dr. Hassan, played by Nawazuddin, who has a special ability to identify medical conditions that other doctors fail to understand. However, his unusual ways of working and unpredictable behaviour often make things difficult for his colleagues. Dia Mirza plays Dr. Palak Jain, the Chief Medical Officer of Janki Das Ruia Hospital and Hassan’s former college classmate. The series also features Smaran Sahu, Rehmat Rattan and Jason Tham in important roles. The trailer shows the hospital team dealing with complicated medical cases while trying to work with Hassan, whose methods are far from conventional. Along with medical mysteries, the story also focuses on the relationships and differences between the doctors. Take a look https://www.instagram.com/reel/DgMrCroHdJl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&avpt=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Speaking about his character, Nawazuddin, in a statement, said he found Hassan’s personality and behaviour interesting to portray. He also spoke about how the character’s focus on medical cases often takes priority over everything else. “What makes Dr. Hassan interesting is that he is not trying to be likeable. He is completely consumed by the cases he takes on, and everything else almost seems secondary to him.” As an actor, I find such contradictions very interesting to explore. You have to understand what makes a person think and behave the way he does, rather than simply play his eccentricities,” he said.

Dia, meanwhile, spoke about her character’s equation with Hassan and the personal history they share. She said the show also looks at the people and relationships behind the medical cases. “What I found particularly interesting about Dr. Hassan is that while the medical cases are at the heart of the show, the relationships around him are just as compelling. Palak is someone who knows Hassan well, understands his brilliance and is also acutely aware of how challenging he can be,” she said.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series is an Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama ‘House’, which starred Hugh Laurie and ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. Produced by Banijay Asia for JioHotstar, ‘Dr. Hassan’ is based on the series ‘House’, created by David Shore. The show will premiere on JioHotstar on December 11. (ANI)