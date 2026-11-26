The 31st European Union Film Festival 2026 kicked off in New Delhi, featuring 27 European films. The event includes screenings, workshops, and the inaugural EUFF Film Project award, highlighting cultural ties between Europe and India.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The 31st edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) 2026 opened in New Delhi on November 25 with the screening of Danish film ‘The Last Viking’, directed by Anders Thomas Jensen. The festival, which began its Delhi leg after its Shillong edition, will run until December 4 across six venues in the national capital. The festival brings films from different European countries to Indian audiences. This year’s line-up includes 27 films from across Europe, covering different genres and stories. The screenings will take place at India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre, India International Centre and Triveni Kala Sangam. The festival will also travel to Pune from December 8 to 12.

The opening ceremony also saw the announcement of the first winner of the EUFF Film Project, a short film competition organised as part of the festival. Young filmmaker Vasu Bhatia won the award for his film ‘The Lost Calf’. His film was unanimously selected by the jury. European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet presented the award to Bhatia. As part of the prize, the filmmaker will attend the 15th edition of Script Fiesta in Warsaw, Poland, scheduled to take place from March 17 to 21, 2027. Speaking about the festival and the short film competition, Paquet said that the response from audiences had been encouraging. He also spoke about the opportunities such platforms can offer to young filmmakers. “As I attend the EUFF for the first time in India, I am delighted by the audience’s response. It reflects the growing interest in stories and cultures beyond our own. This edition is particularly special, as we have also announced the winner of our inaugural short film competition, the EUFF Film Project,” he said, as per a release.

The festival will also organise The Impact Series, which will feature screenings of shortlisted films from the EUFF Film Project, along with a panel discussion and a masterclass. The first session will be held on November 28 at Instituto Cervantes, followed by events at The Community Library Project in South Extension on November 29 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on December 2. Several international filmmakers and actors are also attending the festival. Czech actor Thang Xuan Ngo is present with his film ‘Summer School, 2001’, while Slovenian filmmaker Miha Hočevar has brought his film ‘Hidden People’. Polish creative producer and script consultant Katarzyna Malinowska is also attending with ‘No Ghosts on Good Street’. Festival curator Artur Zaborski spoke about selecting films that could connect with audiences beyond their countries of origin. “One of the most exciting aspects of curating the European Union Film Festival is discovering films that, while rooted in distinct European cultures and experiences, can resonate with Indian audiences,” he said.

The 31st edition features films from 27 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, among others. Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with the embassies of EU member states and regional partners, the festival aims to bring European cinema to Indian audiences and encourage cultural exchange. (ANI)