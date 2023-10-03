Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Superstar Rajinikanth arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for 'Thalaivar 170' shooting

    Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the shooting of his upcoming film, tentatively named 'Thalaivar 170'. The actor landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport after 12 p.m. on Tuesday( Oct 3).

    The makers of the film announced the cast and crew on October 1. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast to play the female lead.

    According to reports, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is also expected to appear in a significant role in the film. Thalaivar 170 would be Rana's Tamil debut film. Earlier, he acted in big-budget films, including Bahubali. There are some reports that Rana is playing the role previously played by Telugu star Nani.

    Lyca Productions made the announcement through social media by sharing a poster with Fahad's picture on Tuesday (Oct 3). The makers will also release more casting information soon.

     

    Meanwhile, the Rajinikanth will also work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on another film, "Thalaivar 171." The Sun Pictures official Twitter account tweeted the announcement on September 11. Lokesh is currently wrapping up the post-production of 'Leo'. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for Thalaivar 171. The makers are expected to make further announcements about the crew shortly.

    Rajinikanth recently appeared in the movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was released on August 10. The movie broke box office records, taking in more than Rs 500 crore globally and over Rs 200 crore in India. With a Day 1 gross of Rs 44.50 crore, it was the greatest opening in Tamil cinema this year. In addition to its strong showing in Tamil Nadu, the movie also did well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The movie brought in Rs 1.60 crore on Day 23 across all languages. The movie has generated a total domestic revenue of Rs 329.83 crore.

    Produced by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Mirna Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishna, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles.

