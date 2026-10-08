After Thalapathy Vijay's massive success, superstar Dhanush is now prepping for a political entry. He is targeting the 2031 assembly elections with Rajinikanth's full support

Another popular actor is almost ready to enter Tamil Nadu politics. After Thalapathy Vijay's massive success in the last elections, Tamil superstar Dhanush is now prepping for his own political entry.

Superstar Rajinikanth is reportedly giving his full support to Dhanush for this political move. Rajinikanth himself might make an official announcement about this very soon. Recently, a picture of Dhanush and Rajinikanth went viral on social media. This picture has sparked a lot of rumors. According to Tamil media reports, Dhanush has decided to contest the upcoming 2031 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Reports even claim that he has already registered his party's name with the Election Commission. However, neither Dhanush nor Rajinikanth has officially confirmed anything yet.

Is Dhanush entering politics after Vijay's success?

Earlier, Rajinikanth had announced his own political entry, but he backed out later. On the other hand, actor Vijay formed the 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' (TVK) party in 2024. Vijay created history by becoming the Chief Minister in just a few years. Many people think Vijay's massive success might have left Rajinikanth and his fans a bit disappointed. This is exactly why Rajinikanth now wants to back Dhanush and help him establish a strong political career.

Because of this, Dhanush has already started strengthening his fan clubs. He is dividing his fan clubs at the district level and appointing new office bearers. He has also ordered them to increase the membership numbers. Many political observers feel these are the basic preparations for his political launch. After Vijay's success, rumors are also floating about other actors like Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, and Vijay Sethupathi joining politics. But will everyone find success in politics? We will have to wait a little longer to get that answer.