Actor Dhanush met and honoured Tamil Nadu athlete Vithya Ramraj for her achievements at the recent Asian Games, where she won three medals. He congratulated her and presented a memento. Vithya won gold, silver, and bronze medals in the events.

Actor Dhanush met Tamil Nadu athlete Vithya Ramraj and congratulated her on her achievements in the recently concluded Asian Games. He also invited her for a special meeting. Vithya, who hails from Coimbatore, has represented India in athletics and overcome several challenges to establish herself on the international stage. Her recent journey included a three-medal haul at the Asian Games. She won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles.

Her performances received appreciation from people across Tamil Nadu, with several political leaders and celebrities congratulating the athlete. Dhanush also joined the list of well-wishers by meeting and honouring her. Pictures from the meeting surfaced on social media, showing Dhanush presenting a memento to Vithya and congratulating her for her performance at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan.

On the film front

On, the film front, Dhanush has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the film tentatively titled OM. The film OM features Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. OM is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16.

Dhanush's last releases were Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and the Tamil film Kara. Tere Ishk Mein tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. On the other hand, Kara is set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War. It is based on the impact of the war on the global economy. (ANI)