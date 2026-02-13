Following the success of 'Gadar 2', Sunny Deol reflects on his career, stressing the importance of continuous hard work through ups and downs. He discusses how destiny plays a role and how the film industry's corporate shift after 2000 changed things.

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest releases, including 'Gadar 2' and 'Border 2'. The ace star who made his acting debut with 'Betaab' in 1983 got candid about the highs and lows of his career in the film industry, reflecting on how cinema and audience preferences have evolved over the years.

On Hard Work and Destiny

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have been in this industry for many years. And we have been seeing such things. But the most important thing that I say to everyone and what I believe is why I am here is because whatever work you do, if you are an actor, whichever field you are, I mean, ups and downs will keep happening, but aapko hardwork karte rehna padega aur karte rehna chahiye (you will have to keep working hard)."

He added that success often makes one appreciate the role of destiny. "After years of struggle, when a film does well, you start believing in destiny. Before that, you are only thinking that 'I will make my destiny, I will do this, I will do that. A person keeps doing it'," he said, noting that it is important that "One doesn't give up, and one should never give up," he said.

Reflecting on Industry Changes

After delivering several hits, the 'Ziddi' actor experienced a slower phase with fewer hits. The actor shared how filmmaking changed post 2000, saying, "Things keep changing. Aur kya hota hai industry bhi kaafi badalti rahi hai (And industry has also changed a lot). And like, I think after 2000, the corporate world came in, and the ways of making films, I mean, the subjects and topics and actors' choices and the directors, everything kept changing. So us daur mein shayad mere layak koi aesa subject ya cheez nahi thi (So maybe at that time, there was no such subject or anything like that for me)."

Border 2: Back in Uniform

Sunny Deol's latest film, 'Border 2', was released in theatres on January 23. It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. (ANI)