Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details

    It is the fourth time any musician has gone on to part ways with SB Projects and manager Scooter Braun. This time, it is 'Sweetener' songstress Ariana Grande who has opted and voluntarily gone out of the contract.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    With the news of Demi Lovato coming out and parting ways with Scooter Braun, who had been her manager since 2019, it now turns out that Ariana Grande is also ready to split with her long-term manager, Scooter Braun. Not only this, but the sources have confirmed that she is also parting ways from the SB projects that he runs. If it had been only a single musician, that was still okay. But now that two well-renowned singers have announced the split, the idea is set to raise many eyebrows. Here is what we know about the split up so far. This week, sources from Billboard finally divulged that Ariana Grande was ready to part ways with her long-term manager, Scooter Braun. She had been working with him since 2013.

    Thus, it is after ten years that she will be looking for another manager. In addition, the news officially came out on the same day as Demi Lovato announced her split from the same managing company and its owner. The 'Solo' singer was working with Scooter since 2019.

    After her Nickelodeon days, Grande and Braun got linked in Grande's entire career. She has launched six albums, with most hitting the top position on the Billboard 200 chart. She's achieved 20 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, seven of them reaching No. 1. Although Grande hasn't released an album since Positions in 2020, she's gearing up to mark the 10th anniversary of her first album, Yours Truly. It includes reissuing the album and presenting live versions of select songs. In 2021, she appeared on The Voice. She also has a key role in the upcoming 2024 movie adaptation of the musical Wicked.

    In 2021, Braun sold his business to a Korean entertainment group named HYBE. He now serves as the CEO of HYBE America. He played the main role in HYBE's acquisition of another music label, Quality Control. Braun's company still manages artists such as Justin Bieber. Although there were rumours of Bieber considering leaving, both sides denied these claims.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
