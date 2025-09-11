Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, appeared as a special guest on the show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga.' During her appearance, she revealed that Govinda used to flirt with many actresses. She also shared several anecdotes from the past.

Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have recently been in the spotlight amid swirling divorce rumours. But putting speculations aside, Sunita made a surprising and heartfelt appearance as a guest judge on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Govinda Never Flirted with Sonali” — Sunita Ahuja's Light-Hearted Revelation

During the show, Sunita reminisced about her relationship with Govinda and opened up about some behind-the-scenes memories from their journey together.

“We laughed a lot and remembered so many fun moments from the past,” Sunita shared. “I even revealed that although Govinda has flirted with many co-stars in fun, Sonali Bendre was the only actress he never tried his charm on!”

Govinda–Sonali Bendre Connection

Sunita went on to talk about Sonali's early days in Bollywood and how Govinda played a role in her career.

“Govinda actually gave Sonali her first big break in the film Aag (1994). He used to say that when I was younger, I reminded him of Sonali,” Sunita recalled.

The pair also starred together in films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai and Apne Daam Par. On the show, Sunita said it felt special to relive those memories and even dance to Govinda's iconic songs once again.

A Marriage Built on Love and Laughter

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in1987 before he became a Bollywood sensation. They kept their marriage under wraps and revealed it only after their daughter, Tina Ahuja, was born. The couple also has a son, Yashvardhan, who is preparing for his acting debut in an upcoming film by director Sai Rajesh.

Despite the current rumors, Sunita’s appearance on the show painted a picture of warmth, nostalgia, and enduring affection for the man she’s shared her life with for decades.