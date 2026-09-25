An Instagram post by user Jaya Saroha, celebrating 'husbandwifelove,' has captured significant online attention, amassing over 171,000 likes and more than 3,300 comments. The post, shared highlights themes of love and relationships, resonating widely with netizens.

Jaya Saroha's Instagram post celebrating 'husbandwifelove' blew up online. The user racked up over 171,000 likes and more than 3,300 comments. Posted on May 8, 2026, the content showcased affection and nature of relationships, striking a chord with many. Within hours, Saroha's post became a trending topic. It sparked discussions on relationship goals. The post's instant popularity shows how Instagram amplifies messages that resonate universally, reaching millions fast.

Sweet Husband-Wife Relationship!

In the video, the wife can be seen engraving ‘I Love You' on roti. Later, she serves it to her husband, who was humbly sitting on the floor having lunch. As soon as he sees the roti being served to him, his innocent smile wins hearts, making everyone on the internet go, ‘aww’. This heartwarming moment, captured on social media, struck a chord with many. Users showered love and affection on the couple on social media.

Netizens Say “Rich in Life.”

This viral video took no time to gain massive traction on social media. Users called the couple, ‘rich in life.’ One comment read, “he smiled you smiled we all smiled.” Another user wrote, “I Love You” जल गया, रोटी पर लिखा वो हर लफ्ज़ बदल गया, मगर धुएँ की खुशबू में एहसास यही रहा, जल गया शब्द… पर प्यार तो अमर रहा।” Another comment read, “Me: if i married my pasandida mardddd!”

One more comment read, “Waah kyaa muskurahat hai.” While another comment read, “He is blushing.”