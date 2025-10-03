Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared a powerful LinkedIn post reflecting on India’s transformation, from limited opportunities in the past to a present where talent and ambition can thrive regardless of background.

Veteran Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty recently took to LinkedIn to share a heartfelt and thought-provoking post reflecting on India’s journey over the decades, particularly how access, opportunity, and belief have transformed the dreams of an entire generation.

In his post, Shetty delves into the India of the 70s and 80s, a time when a person’s future was largely shaped by circumstances beyond their control, where they were born, their community’s traditional profession, and their family’s financial capacity. He points out that back then, dreams were often limited to what one's parents believed was possible, which in turn was based on their own restricted experiences.

“Even if you worked hard, there were too many walls in the way. Social structures. Family meanings. Or simply the lack of opportunity,” Shetty wrote.

However, he goes on to highlight the remarkable progress India has made in recent decades. From the liberalization of the economy to the rise of digital connectivity and social media, Shetty believes young Indians today are growing up with a new kind of confidence — one that empowers them to dream beyond limitations.

Drawing from his own journey, he recalls how difficult it was to break into the film industry in the 1990s without any connections. “Back then, you were either a film star or nothing,” he said. In contrast, today's artists have multiple platforms to showcase their talent, from OTT and digital content to social media.

“Privilege and luck may still play a role, but they don’t decide everything anymore. Today, talent and persistence can take you further than ever before,” he added.

Shetty’s message resonated widely, especially among young professionals and creators, many of whom shared their own stories of overcoming systemic barriers.

He concluded the post on an optimistic note, celebrating India’s merit-based rise and expressing hope for an even more inclusive future, where dreams are no longer defined by where one starts, but by where one chooses to go.

On the Work Front

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the action-thriller series "Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega", which received a positive response on OTT platforms.

Looking ahead, fans can expect to see him in two highly anticipated big-screen releases in late 2025, the long-awaited "Hera Pheri 3", and the ensemble action-comedy "Welcome to the Jungle".