KL Rahul's fiery Kantara-style celebration goes viral; Suniel Shetty says, "That's the Rahul we want to see!"

KL Rahul has been stealing attention with his brilliant display with the bat in the ongoing IPL season. No doubt, he has played a significant role in Delhi Capitals' success this season, considering the right-handed batter has belted three half-centuries so far.

This time, KL, who is usually known for his calm nature, also showed his aggressive side to the audience, especially after winning a match against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After scooping Yash Dayal for a six to end the match, KL Rahul took off his helmet, slammed it to the ground, and drew a circle with it, almost to mark his territory. He then thumped his chest and pointed towards the ground and at his jersey as if saying that it (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) is his.

Chinnaswamy is the ground where Rahul has played most of his cricket, representing Karnataka in domestic cricket. Later, he revealed that the celebration was inspired by the 2022 Kannada movie, Kantara.

And now, KL Rahul's father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, has reacted to his viral Kantara gesture. On Tuesday, Suniel turned up in the commentary box for an IPL match.

"I loved it. Such moments should be there in every player's life where he believes that I could do it and I have done it. And I was very happy. I probably called him and said, 'That's the Rahul we want to see'...because belief and I think it came after Champions Trophy ," Sunil said, as per a video posted on official X handle of Star Sports.

KL has been happily married to Suniel's daughter Athiya. The two recently became parents to baby girl, Evaarah.