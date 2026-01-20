'Summer House' stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have ended their four-year marriage. The couple announced their amicable separation in a joint Instagram statement, asking for privacy as they navigate their "next chapter."

"We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing. It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter."

A Look Back at Their Journey

Cooke has been a main cast member on the Hamptons-set series since it began in 2017, and Batula joined when they started dating in season two. They went on to get engaged on camera in September 2018 and married in September 2021, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Recent Fan Speculation

BravoCon, which took over Las Vegas in November, particularly had fans buzzing after the two seemed to keep their distance from each other while promoting the series. (ANI)