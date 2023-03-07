Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes a heartfelt 'love letter' addressed to his 'love' Jacqueline Fernandez to wish her on Holi. Read out to know what he said.

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 6:41 AM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines and grabbed all the limelight in the past for all the wrong and controversial reasons after her name came up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case. The conman got accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter.

    Sukesh, who is in jail, wished Jacqueline a very happy Holi through a letter that he addressed to the media. He also thanked them for putting out his version of the story.

    In the letter, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, first wished his media friends, family, supporters, haters, friends, enemies, and legal team a Happy Holi. Then, he also wished Jacqueline and wrote, "I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my beautiful Jacqueline, a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, colors which faded or disappeared will be, back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that. And it is my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent for you, my baby girl. I love you, my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you, my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie."

    For those unaware, Jacqueline appeared before Patiala House Court in Delhi and made shocking revelations last month. She revealed, "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalithaa was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan. He said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies."

