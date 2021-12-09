Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be questioned again by ED today

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has once again been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case. Earlier on Wednesday, the actor was questioned for over seven hours by the agency.

According to media reports, Jacqueline was confronted in the case with evidence on Wednesday. The statement of a person, allegedly a close associate of the actor, was also reportedly recorded by the officials. The Enforcement Directorate had also questioned some of Jacqueline's associates recently, who had reportedly provided important information about the actor and the conman Sukesh. The immigration authorities had detained Jacqueline on Sunday at the Mumbai International Airport to stop her from leaving the country. The immigration officials had acted upon the look-out notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate against the actor.

The Bollywood actor has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate official since her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Previously, Jacqueline, who is of Sri Lankan descent, was questioned at least thrice questioned by the agency in the case. Jacqueline's name also figures in the charge sheet that was filed by the Enforcement Directorate recently which reportedly details her alleged involvement with the conman.

The 36-year-old actor was reportedly sent gifts worth more than Rs 10 crore by the conman while he was in jail. At the same time, reports suggest that the conman, while he was out on bail, had also booked a chartered flight for the actor from Mumbai to Chennai. The Enforcement Directorate also suspects that the conman may have diverted to Jacqueline a huge portion of the money that he extorted from the wife of a businessman.

However, Jacqueline reacted to these allegations against her saying that she is a victim in the matter. At the same time, the actor said that she had extended her cooperation to the officials investigating the matter. When Sukesh Chandrasekhar was lodged in Tihar Jail, he allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of a businessman. He made use of software to make fake calls to the victim. The conman pretended to be a top-ranking government official to extort a huge sum of money worth crores in a year. He did so under the pretext of helping the victim's husband with legal cases lodged against him.

