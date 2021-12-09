  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be questioned again by ED today

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has once again been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case. Earlier on Wednesday, the actor was questioned for over seven hours by the agency.

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez to be questioned again by ED today DRB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 7:43 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There seems to be no respite for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as she has once again been called by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday in connection with the Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case. The Bollywood actress was grilled for more than seven hours by the agency on Wednesday.

    According to media reports, Jacqueline was confronted in the case with evidence on Wednesday. The statement of a person, allegedly a close associate of the actor, was also reportedly recorded by the officials. The Enforcement Directorate had also questioned some of Jacqueline's associates recently, who had reportedly provided important information about the actor and the conman Sukesh. The immigration authorities had detained Jacqueline on Sunday at the Mumbai International Airport to stop her from leaving the country. The immigration officials had acted upon the look-out notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate against the actor.

    Also Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den

    The Bollywood actor has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate official since her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Previously, Jacqueline, who is of Sri Lankan descent, was questioned at least thrice questioned by the agency in the case. Jacqueline's name also figures in the charge sheet that was filed by the Enforcement Directorate recently which reportedly details her alleged involvement with the conman.

    The 36-year-old actor was reportedly sent gifts worth more than Rs 10 crore by the conman while he was in jail. At the same time, reports suggest that the conman, while he was out on bail, had also booked a chartered flight for the actor from Mumbai to Chennai. The Enforcement Directorate also suspects that the conman may have diverted to Jacqueline a huge portion of the money that he extorted from the wife of a businessman.

    However, Jacqueline reacted to these allegations against her saying that she is a victim in the matter. At the same time, the actor said that she had extended her cooperation to the officials investigating the matter. When Sukesh Chandrasekhar was lodged in Tihar Jail, he allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of a businessman. He made use of software to make fake calls to the victim. The conman pretended to be a top-ranking government official to extort a huge sum of money worth crores in a year. He did so under the pretext of helping the victim's husband with legal cases lodged against him.

    Also Read: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi, says report

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 7:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shatrughan Sinha Birthday Sonakshi Sinha Nani didnt want to make Shatrughan her damad for THIS reason drb

    Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: Sonakshi Sinha's Nani didn’t want to make Shatrughan her damad for THIS reason

    Ananya Panday looks like a bomb in latest photo SCJ

    Ananya Panday looks like a bomb in latest photo

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan birthday: THIS is how much he charges per song in India DRB

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan birthday: THIS is how much he charges per song in India

    Dharmendra Asha Parekh grace stage of India's Best Dancers season 2 SCJ

    Dharmendra, Asha Parekh grace stage of India's Best Dancers season 2

    Here is why Rani Mukerji cried on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show SCJ

    Here's why Rani Mukerji cried on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

    Recent Stories

    Shatrughan Sinha Birthday Sonakshi Sinha Nani didnt want to make Shatrughan her damad for THIS reason drb

    Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: Sonakshi Sinha's Nani didn’t want to make Shatrughan her damad for THIS reason

    Kareen Kapoor Khan, to Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi, this is where the stars were spotted drb

    Kareen Kapoor Khan, to Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi, this is where the stars were spotted

    Ananya Panday looks like a bomb in latest photo SCJ

    Ananya Panday looks like a bomb in latest photo

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan birthday: THIS is how much he charges per song in India DRB

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan birthday: THIS is how much he charges per song in India

    Dharmendra Asha Parekh grace stage of India's Best Dancers season 2 SCJ

    Dharmendra, Asha Parekh grace stage of India's Best Dancers season 2

    Recent Videos

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon