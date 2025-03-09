Suits LA Episode 3: Streaming date, time, platform, recap, unmissable spoiler revealed

Read Full Article

Suits LA is the second spin-off of Suits (2011), a television series that revolves around a college dropout who works at a New York City law firm with the special ability of memory. The Suits LA was released last month, and the reviews around this are positive.

Suits LA Plot:

Suits LA revolves around Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself as a high-profile lawyer representing powerful and influential clients in Los Angeles. Ted's firm is now at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he once held in contempt. The show delves into the complexities of Ted's professional and personal life as he embarks on a journey of the challenges of his new career while dealing with events from his past that continue to revisit him.

Suits LA Cast:

Suits LA has an incredible and talented cast Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, Troy Winbush as Kevin, Alice Lee as Leah Power, Rachelle Goulding as Samantha, Kevin Weisman as Lester Thompson, Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn, Kristen Hager as Valerie Thompson, Dominic Hoffman as Judge Mosley, Christina Miller as Judge Mosley's Stenographer, Maggie Grace as Amanda Stevens, Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor, John Amos as himself, Sofia Pernas as Elizabeth Smith, Anthony Azizi as Pellegrini, Matt Letscher as Ted's Father, Carson A. Egan as Eddie Black, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, and Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

Suits LA Episode 3 Details:

Streaming Date and Time

As the anticipation builds, Suits LA episode 3 is all set to premiere on Sunday, March 9th, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET. Indian fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to watch on Jio Hotstar on Monday, March 10th, 2025, between 6:00 and 7:00 AM IST.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt hints on baby plans with Ranbir Kapoor: 'We named Raha to go well with her brother's name'

Streaming Platform

For Suits LA fans in the United States, Suits LA Episode 3 will be available on NBC. If you prefer streaming, you can watch the episode on Peacock a day after its first television broadcast. Indian fans of Suits LA can stream the episode on JioHotstar.

Recap of Episode 2

Episode 2 is titled "Old Man Hanrahan." Ted Black (Stephen Amell) was laser-focused on proving Lester Thompson's (Kevin Weisman) innocence. Prosecutor Elizabeth Smith (Sofia Pernas) launched an aggressive courtroom assault, making it clear she wouldn't back down without a fight. Meanwhile, Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Rick (Bryan Greenberg) found themselves in a high-stakes battle to keep actress Dylan Pryor (Victoria Justice) as a client. As tensions arose, their unresolved romantic relationship from the past resurfaced, complicating both their professional and personal dynamics that made their lives more complex.

Unmissable Spoiler for Episode 3

Episode 3, titled "He Knew," is expected to have more twists and turns. Ted and Kevin are to deal with a bombshell about Lester's motive for killing his producing partner. Erica and Leah try to fulfill an unorthodox request for a celebrity client. In the past, Ted drags his old friend Stuart into his mob case. The episode is also set to feature guest stars Patton Oswalt and Brian Baumgartner, to fans surprise.

ALSO READ: Friends to modern family: 7 binge worthy sitcoms to shape yourself

Latest Videos