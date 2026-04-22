Filmmaker Subhash Ghai lauded the trailer for Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming period drama 'Raja Shivaji,' calling it a 'magical experience.' A grateful Riteish reshared the post, recalling he was spotted as an actor on Ghai's set.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all praise for the trailer of Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming period drama 'Raja Shivaji', looking forward to the "magical experience" in theatres.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an Instagram post, Subhash Ghai wrote, "Imagine if the trailer is so rocking - what will be the film? Just a magical experience in theatres... That's #RAJA SHIVAJI. A film made by writer, director, and actor #RITEISH DESHMUKH n produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio..so passionately with full of nationalistic energies. I can see." View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1) In a shoutout to 'Raja Shivaji' actors Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, the filmmaker further sent his blessings to the entire team. "Genuinely supported by stars like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan n the whole industry to see that it becomes an excellent film. Look forward to see this film soon. My blessings always," he concluded.

Riteish Deshmukh's Heartfelt Reaction

Reacting to the kind words, actor Riteish Deshmukh couldn't help but express immense gratitude. He reshared Ghai's post and wrote, "Sir, I became an actor because I was spotted on your set. I have been and still am a huge fan of you and your work, and to get a call from you last night and this post means a world to me. You have always been encouraging and I need all your blessings. I love you sir."

About 'Raja Shivaji' Trailer and Cast

The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh's starrer 'Raja Shivaji' was unveiled on Monday, taking audiences into the actor's intense pursuit of swarajya. With a powerful cast ensemble, the film aims to shed light on the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With Riteish stepping as the Maratha warrior, he appears focused and determined, striving to establish swarajya. Genelia Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji's wife brings much emotional depth to the story. The trailer also features Sanjay Dutt as a menacing ruler and Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, offering a glimpse into their larger screen presence.

Among others taking up key roles are Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)