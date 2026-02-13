The 'Lalla Anthem' from Anil Kapoor's upcoming film 'Subedaar' has been released. It features cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Radhikka Madan. The film, about a retired soldier fighting corruption, will premiere on Prime Video on March 5.

'Lalla Anthem' Unveiled

The 'Lalla Anthem' song from the Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Subedaar' was unveiled on Friday. Sharing the track, the makers dropped a powerful message: "A warning from Subedaar - Lalla tu humse na bhidiyo #SubedaarOnPrime, New Movie, March 5" View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Featuring the electrifying presence of the Bharat Army, cricket icon Harbhajan Singh, the dynamic Radhikka Madan, who stars alongside Anil Kapoor in the film, and Shefali Bagga, the anthem seamlessly blends patriotism with pop-culture swagger. The visuals embody the grit, pride, and indomitable spirit of a soldier, while the beats ensure the energy lingers long after the song ends.

Subedaar Teaser and Plot Details

Recently, the teaser of Subedaar was unveiled, in which the 'Mr. India' actor is seen as Subedaar Arjun Morya, a retired soldier trying to live a normal life in a fast-changing world. However, his past and the system around him do not let him remain quiet for long.

The one-minute-seventeen-second teaser gives a quick glimpse of Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating a world where his traditional values face modern challenges. Kapoor's character faces off against crime and corruption, all while struggling with strained family relationships.

Subedaar, which will be out on Prime Video on March 5, is directed by Suresh Triveni. (ANI)