Stree 2 Box-office collection Day 10: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer crosses Rs. 500 Crore worldwide

'Stree 2,' the highly anticipated horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has crossed Rs 500 crore in global box office collections, as confirmed by the film's makers on Sunday. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the movie serves as a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Stree.'

Maddock Films shared the latest box office figures on its X (formerly Twitter) page, noting that 'Stree 2' achieved the highest-ever second Saturday earnings. The post expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support and encouraged them to book their tickets. The production house reported that the film has grossed Rs 426 crore in India and Rs 78.5 crore overseas, bringing the worldwide total to approximately Rs 505 crore. The domestic net box office collections stand at Rs 361 crore.

Released on August 15, 'Stree 2' faced competition from Nikkhil Advani’s "Vedaa," starring Sharvari and John Abraham, and Mudassar Aziz’s "Khel Khel Mein," featuring Akshay Kumar. Despite the competition, "Stree 2" emerged as the top earner. The film, written by Niren Bhatt, also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. It is part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, which includes other films like "Bhediya" and "Munjya."

The movie continues the chilling narrative of Chanderi, with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their iconic roles. In this installment, the town faces a new threat, Sarkata, and once again turns to Stree for assistance. The film also features special appearances, including Varun Dhawan reprising his role as Bhediya.

"Stree 2" has received positive reviews from critics. The performances of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were particularly praised, though some fans wished for more screen time for Kapoor. Her action scenes, along with Rao’s versatile acting, stood out as highlights in this beloved franchise.

In a previous interview with indianexpress.com, director Amar Kaushik expressed his happiness over the film's box office success. He mentioned that he was pleased with how well the film was performing and emphasized that it was important to him that people enjoyed "Stree 2" for its own merits, not just because they loved the first part. He added that he always sought approval from both reviewers and audiences alike.

