HBO has renewed the Steve Carell-led comedy 'Rooster' for a second season midway through its first run. The series, set at the fictional Ludlow College, will return for the spring semester following strong commercial and audience performance.

HBO has renewed comedy 'Rooster' for a second season halfway through its first-season run, extending the campus-set series headlined by Steve Carell. The show will return with its next chapter set in the spring semester at the fictional Ludlow College, continuing the narrative following its fall-based debut season, as per Deadline. The makers also confirmed the news on their official Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

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Renewal Backed by Strong Performance

Created by Scrubs duo Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses under Warner Bros. Television, the renewal continues Lawrence's track record of every half-hour comedy he has created or co-created running for multiple seasons.

The pickup follows a strong commercial and audience performance for the series. As per Deadline, 'Rooster' recently secured a USD 21 million California tax credit for its second season. Its premiere episode drew 2.4 million US cross-platform viewers in its first three days.

Industry Praise for 'Rooster'

Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming and Head of HBO and HBO Max Comedy Series, said the response reflects strong audience engagement with the show's creative team and ensemble.

Clancy Collins White, President of Creative Affairs at Warner Bros. Television, also described the renewal as well-deserved, highlighting the series' blend of heart and humour, as per Deadline.

About the Series

The ensemble cast includes Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai, alongside Carell in the lead role. Set within Ludlow College, Rooster follows an author, played by Carell, navigating a complicated relationship with his daughter, portrayed by Charly Clive, against the backdrop of academic life.

The series is co-showrun by Lawrence and Tarses, with executive production handled across Doozer and Warner Bros. Television, including Carell among the producing team. New episodes of the 10-episode season air weekly on Sundays and stream on HBO Max.