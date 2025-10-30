During an #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan quipped that son Aryan Khan could direct him 'If he can afford me!!!' The superstar also discussed working with daughter Suhana in the upcoming film 'King' and his recent projects.

SRK's Witty Take on Being Directed by Son Aryan

Can fans expect to see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan being directed by his son Aryan Khan in a "full-fledged movie" someday? The actor gave a witty reply when asked this question during his recent #AskSRK session on X. The actor, who turns 60 soon, surprised fans by interacting with them online just days before his birthday. King Khan, who never fails to win hearts with his humour, responded to a fan who asked, "Can we see your son directing you in a full fledge movie?" The actor replied, "If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums...."

Take a look If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums https://t.co/cNlBFPz4Vk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

On Working with Daughter Suhana

When another fan asked how it feels to act alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in their upcoming film King, the Pathaan star gave a warm answer. He said, "On sets, I respect them like my colleagues and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets, I just wish and pray their hard work pays off."

Three Khans Reunite in Riyadh

Recently, fans were also thrilled to see Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan together on one stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. The three legends spoke about their decades-long journeys in cinema, their friendship, and the dream of one day working together in a single film.

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by Marflix Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Suhana Khan and marks their first on-screen collaboration. The actor was last seen in 'Dunki' which also starred Tapsee Pannu. He was most recently also seen in a cameo role in the web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, directed by son Aryan. (ANI)