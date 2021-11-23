South Korean stars Park Shin Hye- Choi Tae Joon to get married? Here's what we know

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae have been dating for years. Will they be getting married soon? Here's what we know about the same. Park was last seen in the Korean drama, Sisyphus: The Myth.

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple will become parents soon. The announcement related to their wedding and the couple expecting a child was confirmed by Salt Entertainment and Santa Claus Entertainment. Park Shin Hye had also shared the good news on their fan cafes. She had written that it was getting colder these days, and she was curious to know if her fans were doing well. She continued saying that she was cleaning her house and found the contract with her first agency 20 years ago.

She was in the 6th grade of elementary school and had become an actress in her second year of middle school. She also felt that time really flies by soon. She further said that she is nervous about revealing that she is getting married to the person she has been in a relationship with for a long time. She also said that he has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of hers. She would like to begin her married life with him.

She also said that she is cautious about saying this as it is very early on. The actress also revealed that she is pregnant and thanked her fans for loving her when she could not love herself. She also revealed that she would take some time, but she will work hard to return as a great actress soon so that her fans do not have to wait very long. She also told her sea of followers to stay healthy. The couple was first rumoured to be in a relationship in 2017. On the work front, Park was last seen in Sisyphus: The Myth which was a Korean drama. Choi was last seen in So I Married an Anti-Fan drama film.