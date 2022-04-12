(Video) South Korean stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin are off to the US for their honeymoon

On Monday, April 11, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin went on their honeymoon. As the Crash Landing On You newlyweds boarded their aircraft, their agency published new wedding photos.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who rose to worldwide popularity with their programme Crash Landing On You, have allegedly headed out to the United States for their honeymoon. The celebrity pair married on March 31, in a private ceremony attended by family and a few industry acquaintances.

A video showing the pair arriving at the airport is doing the rounds. In the video, Hyun Bin arrives at the airport first and meets the paparazzi politely, while Son Ye-jin comes afterwards. Hyun Bin looked handsome as ever in his white T-shirt and a pair of black pants. He donned a pair of comfy shoes. He had a jacket in his hand.

On the other hand, Son Ye-jin opted for a pair of ripped denim jeans and a white tee and a cream jacket. The actress left her hair open and had a handbag.

Son Ye-jin announced her wedding to her CLOY co-star in an Instagram post in January of this year. She shared a photo of herself in a bridal gown and wrote, “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes, it’s him. It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness,” she said.

A few days back, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s PR agencies released unseen pictures from the wedding. “This is MSTEAM Entertainment. On the 31st of last month, Son Yejin & Hyunbin couple finished their wedding ceremony with your support and blessings. Thank you again for your support," Son Ye-jin’s agency wrote, along with the images.