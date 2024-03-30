Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sonu Sood takes a stand for Hardik Pandya as he faces online abuse, 'They are our heroes'

    Hardik Pandya is currently being trolled online and booed while on the cricket ground by fans after he was named the caption of Mumbai Indians and replaced Rohit Sharma. 

    Sonu Sood is one of the few actors who is recognised for stating his mind without hesitation. Apart from his philanthropic efforts, the actor expresses his ideas on society and he recently took to X to discuss the internet abuse of athletes, particularly cricketers. The actor's reaction comes when Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic was mocked for his poor IPL performance.

    Also read: Here's why Anil Kapoor is not on talking terms with brother Boney Kapoor, 'He got angry..'

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets trolled

    For those who are unaware, the Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the most recent IPL 2024 match. Hardik, who was under the radar of Rohit Sharma's fans as he was named the team's caption and replaced Rohit. Hardik received harsh criticism and the social media scrutiny extended beyond him. 

