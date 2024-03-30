Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Here's why Anil Kapoor is not on talking terms with brother Boney Kapoor, 'He got angry..'

    Boney Kapoor delves into the ongoing rift between himself and his brother Anil Kapoor, following his exclusion from the upcoming sequel to 'No Entry'.

    Here's why Anil Kapoor is not on talking terms with brother Boney Kapoor, 'He got angry..' NIR
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    The Kapoor brothers are at odds as tensions rise over the highly anticipated sequel to the Bollywood hit, 'No Entry' Producer Boney Kapoor recently shed light on the escalating feud revealing that communication has broken down between himself and his elder brother, Anil Kapoor, after Anil's unexpected removal from the sequel's cast. Anil Kapoor finds himself disillusioned and aggrieved by the decision expressing disappointment with his brother and fellow producer, Boney Kapoor. The original film, which boasted a star-studded ensemble including Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, left fans eagerly anticipating the sequel. However, Boney Kapoor disclosed that despite Anil's desire to reprise his role, logistical constraints made it impossible to accommodate him in the sequel.

    Also read: Inside Alia Bhatt's Hope Gala: Actress wears 30-year-old saree, says event came with 'love, purpose'

    The sequel's casting features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Boney Kapoor expressed regret over the premature leak which fueled Anil's frustration and led to a breakdown in communication between the brothers. Despite Boney's intentions to clarify the situation and explain his casting choices, Anil Kapoor remained distant, exacerbating the rift between them.

    Defending his casting decisions, Boney Kapoor emphasized the need to inject freshness and relevance into the sequel. With Varun and Arjun's established rapport and Diljit's immense popularity, Boney aimed to resonate with contemporary audiences. However, amidst the professional decisions, familial bonds suffered as Anil's silence spoke volumes about his discontent. As speculation swirls around the sequel's production timeline, set to commence in December 2024 with a grand theatrical release in 2025, the rift between Anil and Boney remains unresolved. With the sequel marking two decades since the original film, emotions are running high, and fans are eager to witness the outcome of this cinematic feud.

    Boney Kapoor's upcoming project 

    Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor shifts his focus to the impending release of his production 'Maidaan' starring Ajay Devgn. Reflecting on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boney Kapoor expresses relief that the film is finally seeing the light of day after enduring multiple delays. Amidst the chaos, Boney Kapoor remains hopeful for reconciliation with his brother Anil Kapoor, as they navigate the complexities of both their personal and professional lives. 'Maidaan' will be released on April 10.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to him getting married in February NIR

    Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to him getting married in February

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster RKK

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster

    'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy seeks help from cyber cell as pirated copy of movie leaks online rkn

    'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy seeks help from cyber cell as pirated copy of movie leaks online

    Here's why Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is facing online trolling RKK

    Here's why Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is facing online trolling

    'Cowboy Carter': Beyonce's album drops tonight, here's what to expect NIR

    'Cowboy Carter': Beyonce's album drops tonight, here's what to expect

    Recent Stories

    Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make break Saina Nehwal's BWF number one ranking record osf

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make break Saina Nehwal's BWF number one ranking record

    Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board case; check details AJR

    Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board case; check details

    Is Bengaluru's water crisis driving IT employees away? Metro sees dip in commuters vkp

    Is Bengaluru's water crisis driving IT employees away? Metro sees dip in commuters

    Kerala : Kozhikode court acquits three RSS workers in murder of madrasa teacher rkn

    Kerala : Kozhikode court acquits three RSS workers in murder of madrasa teacher

    Did Virat Kohli date Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh? RKK

    Did Virat Kohli date Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh? TRUTH HERE

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon