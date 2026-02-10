Sonu Sood offered financial support and a film role to Rajpal Yadav after the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail in a cheque dishonour case. Sood called his gesture an act of 'dignity' and urged the film industry to stand in solidarity.

Actor Sonu Sood extended his support to Rajpal Yadav after the actor surrendered at the Tihar Jail on February 5 for a series of cheque dishonour cases against him. Taking to his X handle, Sonu Sood announced financial support to Rajpal Yadav by offering him a small signing amount, "adjustable against future work", for his upcoming film.

'It's Dignity, Not Charity'

Sonu Sood wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

Sonu Sood called his offering an act of preserving the dignity of the 'Chup Chup Ke' actor and not "charity". He also urged the film industry, including producers, directors and colleagues, to stand together and show solidarity beyond professional ties for the actor.

"A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry," wrote Sonu Sood.

Details of the Cheque-Dishonour Case

The financial support from Sonu Sood came after the Delhi High Court rejected Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases and directed that he must surrender to the jail authorities before any further hearing could be held.

The order came after Yadav failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court, following repeated violations of undertakings regarding payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.

The senior lawyer appearing for the actor submitted that Yadav was ready to deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately and that both parties had tentatively agreed on a repayment schedule for the remaining dues. However, the Court declined to grant any relief, observing that Yadav had already been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026.

Justice Sharma stated that since the actor had failed to comply with the surrender order, he would be heard only after he hands himself over to the jail authorities.

Following the Court's observation, Yadav's counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail later in the day on February 5.

The Court clarified that once Yadav surrenders, he would be at liberty to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law.