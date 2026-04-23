Sonam Bajwa discusses the pressure of fan expectations, the scepticism she faced entering Hindi films, and the strategic risks she took, like joining the 'Housefull' cast. She also shares details about her upcoming Punjabi comedy 'Pitt Siyapa'.

As she gears up for the release of her quirky Punjabi comedy-drama 'Pitt Siyapa', actress Sonam Bajwa has opened up about the pressures of fan expectations, the scepticism she faced when stepping into the Hindi film industry, and the strategic risks that have defined her career choices.

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On Fan Expectations and Industry Realities

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa acknowledged her established footing in the Punjabi entertainment sector but admitted that a loyal fanbase brings its own set of pressures. "When there are fans, you feel more scared. Because fans expect a lot from you. And they should. Because when they love you so much, their expectations are justified," Bajwa shared, noting that the reality of the business can sometimes clash with those expectations, adding, "But, sometimes, the industry works in a very different way."

Facing Scepticism in Hindi Film Industry

Despite her widespread popularity, Bajwa revealed that entering the Hindi film space came with inherent biases from producers and industry insiders. "Even though I have always been very loved, not just in Punjabi films, all across India. But, in the beginning of Hindi films, people had a lot of doubt," she explained, adding, "Whether she could speak in Hindi or not. Even then, comparatively, Punjabi is a small industry. And the producers who invest money, they feel, are we doing the right thing?"

Embracing the Risk of an Ensemble Cast

Knowing that her first major Hindi release would be the ensemble comedy Housefull, she embraced the challenge despite warnings from her peers. "I have never done an ensemble cast in my life. I have always seen one hero, one heroine. Or max, one hero, two heroines," she said, adding, "A lot of people called me. Why are you doing this film? Why do you want to take such a risk? But then, what is the life of an actor, without taking any risk? If you only play it safe, I don't know how exciting your journey would be."

Relying on her conviction, Bajwa trusted her ability to make an impact regardless of screen time. "Because, by God's grace, I was confident as an actor that even if I got two scenes, I could do it. If I get two songs, then I will do my best," she said, adding, "And I am very thankful to myself that I didn't hear a lot of voices around me. And my gut feeling, my conviction, I heard it.."

A Strategy of Conviction and Wise Choices

Looking back on a packed schedule featuring diverse genres and project scales, from solo leads to ensemble casts, Bajwa emphasised the importance of smart decision-making. She pointed out that while a franchise like 'Housefull 5' guarantees a massive platform, other projects like 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' cater to specific audiences. "Sometimes you pick up projects because you think that, Okay, this will give you a larger audience," Bajwa said, adding, "I think there has to be a perfect combination of Gut feeling, your instincts, and also being slightly wise, you know, while picking projects."

With a successful track record behind her, she recognises that the stakes are only getting higher. "Now, everyone's expectations have increased more. So, I'm really hoping that, whatever I pick now, People will say, Wow, this was a good choice."

Upcoming Project: 'Pitt Siyapa'

On the work front, Bajwa will next be seen in 'Pitt Siyapa,' an upcoming Punjabi comedy-drama directed by Rupinder Chahal. The film, slated for release on May 1, 2026, features Bajwa alongside Paramvir Singh Cheema. The story follows Nimmi, a character played by Bajwa, who launches a unique "funeral business" that organises virtual last rites for NRIs unable to return home. The narrative blends chaos and comedy as she manages a team of misfits before taking a dramatic turn involving a Dubai-based crime ring, romance, and unexpected heroism. (ANI)