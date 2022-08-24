Sonali Phogat death conspiracy: BJP leader's sister says, ‘someone poisoned her food’

Sonali Phogat's elder sister Ramon Phogat believes there was a plot to kill her and that someone has mixed poison in her food. She added that Sonali Phogat ‘felt uneasy’ after eating the food.

Sonali Phogat, a BJP politician and performer, died unexpectedly in Goa, leaving everyone stunned and speechless. At 42, the Bigg Boss 14 actress died of a heart attack in Goa. While her death is being probed, Ramon Phogat, her elder sister, has made some stunning accusations.

She claimed a plot was at work in Sonali's death, revealing that the actress 'felt uneasy' after eating the dish. According to accounts, Ramon stated that Sonali's meal was tainted.



In a viral video, Sonali's sister made significant charges of a plot behind her unfortunate murder. Ramon Phogat said there was a plot to assassinate the actress and that poison was slipped into her meals. Also Read: Who was Sonali Phogat, the Haryana BJP leader and actress who died of heart attack in Goa?

Ramon told the reporters that Sonali contacted her mother last night and complained about the meal. The BJP leader stated that she felt uneasy after eating lunch and suspected her food was tainted.



However, the police have not found anything questionable in regard to Sonali Phogat's death. The DGP of Goa, Jaspal Singh told PTI, “As of now we have found nothing suspicious, but only a post-mortem will sort things out.”



Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat rose to notoriety after appearing as a wildcard competitor on Salman Khan's reality programme Bigg Boss 14. Her BB14 coworkers, including Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, and others, lamented her death. Also Read: Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR: 7 South Indian actors who own private jets

