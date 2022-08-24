Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonali Phogat death conspiracy: BJP leader's sister says, ‘someone poisoned her food’

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

    Sonali Phogat's elder sister Ramon Phogat believes there was a plot to kill her and that someone has mixed poison in her food. She added that Sonali Phogat ‘felt uneasy’ after eating the food.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sonali Phogat, a BJP politician and performer, died unexpectedly in Goa, leaving everyone stunned and speechless. At 42, the Bigg Boss 14 actress died of a heart attack in Goa. While her death is being probed, Ramon Phogat, her elder sister, has made some stunning accusations.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She claimed a plot was at work in Sonali's death, revealing that the actress 'felt uneasy' after eating the dish. According to accounts, Ramon stated that Sonali's meal was tainted.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a viral video, Sonali's sister made significant charges of a plot behind her unfortunate murder. Ramon Phogat said there was a plot to assassinate the actress and that poison was slipped into her meals. Also Read: Who was Sonali Phogat, the Haryana BJP leader and actress who died of heart attack in Goa?

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ramon told the reporters that Sonali contacted her mother last night and complained about the meal. The BJP leader stated that she felt uneasy after eating lunch and suspected her food was tainted.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, the police have not found anything questionable in regard to Sonali Phogat's death. The DGP of Goa, Jaspal Singh told PTI, “As of now we have found nothing suspicious, but only a post-mortem will sort things out.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat rose to notoriety after appearing as a wildcard competitor on Salman Khan's reality programme Bigg Boss 14. Her BB14 coworkers, including Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, and others, lamented her death. Also Read: Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR: 7 South Indian actors who own private jets

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sonali Phogat, who has a daughter, has performed in various Punjabi and Haryanvi songs. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos RBA

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos

    Avatar back to theatre James Cameron film to release in 4K ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water release RBA

    Avatar back to theatres: James Cameron’s film to release in 4K ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water's release

    Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery

    What is Myocardial Infarction? Did it lead to Raju Srivastava suffering a heart attack? RBA

    What is Myocardial Infarction? Did it lead to Raju Srivastava suffering a heart attack?

    Haddi FIRST look Nawazuddin Siddiqui dresses as drag looks unrecognisable RBA

    Haddi FIRST look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui dresses as drag, looks unrecognisable; fan says: ‘mind blowing'

    Recent Stories

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: When you are set, look to bat through - Shubman Gill reveals Yuvraj Singh advice-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: 'When you're set, look to bat through' - Gill reveals Yuvraj's advice

    H 1B visa US reaches visa cap of 65000 for 2023 announces Immigration department gcw

    H-1B visa: US reaches visa cap of 65,000 for 2023, announces Immigration department

    Russian politician Yevgeny Roizman detained for criticising Ukraine invasion: Report AJR

    Russian politician Yevgeny Roizman detained for criticising Ukraine invasion: Report

    CBI raids RJD leaders in land for jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test gcw

    CBI raids RJD leaders in land-for-jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos RBA

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon