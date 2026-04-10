Legendary danseuse Sonal Mansingh welcomed the 33% women's reservation bill, calling it a restoration of 'natural rights' based on Indian values. The Centre plans to increase Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

Legendary danseuse Sonal Mansingh welcomed the Centre's decision to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying that the move marks a significant step towards restoring women's "natural rights" and reflects Bharat's traditional values of gender balance.

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Proposed Legislative Changes

The government is planning to bring an amendment bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543 seats. The idea is to have at least 273 seats reserved for women. According to sources, the key agenda may include amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill. The sources said that the Centre has planned to take the 2011 census as the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women.

'Restoring Natural Rights': A Cultural Perspective

In a conversation with ANI, Mansingh shared that the bill represents an important moment for women's empowerment in the country. Referring to Indian philosophical traditions, she said the concept of Ardhanarishwar reflects a "complete balance between the male and the female", which she described as a unique idea rooted in Bharat's cultural thinking. "Woman is the creator... I'll not go into statistics and all that because everyone knows. My take is short ones. One is that in our country, millennial thinking has been happening in which the Ardhanarishwar concept has been very clear. Complete balance, perfect balance between the male and the female. Now this doesn't exist anywhere in the world..."

Mansingh said that unlike many societies where women are often seen in secondary roles within the family, India's traditional worldview emphasises equality and partnership between men and women. She highlighted that in Indian marriages, the bride is referred to as 'Sahadharmacharini', which signifies a woman who walks alongside her partner in harmony and shared purpose. She added that this concept applies equally to men, stressing that the idea is not one-sided.

The dance exponent also shared that the reservation for women had been long overdue, noting that the demand for 33 per cent representation had existed since her younger days. "In so many civilisations and cultures and societies even today, we know woman is there and you are there to serve us and whatever is the family. Here the whole thinking is different. So that is one. Number two is that in marriages, they sit together, and the woman is called the bride, Sahadharmacharini. Now, Dharma, I think this has been explained ad nauseam: it's the philosophy of life, the tenets of life, the way of life. 'Saha' is together, in conjunction, in harmony, in unity. 'Charani', one who lives with you in harmony, and therefore the man is also Sahadharmachari. It's not only the injunction that is not only for women. These two things stand out for me: whatever rights will be given are given; they were long pending," she shared.

A Call for Unity and Upholding Values

Mansingh praised the government for taking steps towards the bill, saying it should be seen as a collective effort to strengthen society rather than a political conflict. She urged that discussions around the legislation be held in an atmosphere of "love and unity" and not confrontation, adding that the aim should be the betterment of society and upholding of values.

Calling it a significant step for women across the country, she said, "Woman power may it grow for enriching and enhancing our values, our ideas and our nation."

Special Session to Deliberate on Bill

A special session has been convened to deliberate on the Women's Reservation Bill, marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies. The move underscores the government's intent to prioritise gender equality and ensure political participation of women in decision-making processes. A special session has been convened from April 16 to April 18 by the Central Government.

Sonal added, "I want to congratulate this government for really sticking out its neck, and when it sticks out, it looks like a swan, and the swan... I want to say bravo. I want to wish the best for these three days, the 16th, 17th, and 18th. Let this be discussed in an atmosphere of 'pyaar' (love), not as a conflict but as people who come together for the betterment of society, for the upholding of Dharma, and for the woman's original rights given to her by nature, and therefore it is not a condescension, it is not a compassion, it is not giving; it is hers by right. You're only restoring that right when the wisdom has dawned, and therefore I once again congratulate all the women of Bharatavarsha..."

PM Modi on Historic Legislation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written on the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a historic step towards strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic framework. In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Bill reflects the government's commitment to "Nari Shakti" and aims to provide women with a stronger voice in policymaking. He noted that increased representation of women in legislatures would lead to more inclusive and balanced governance. (ANI)