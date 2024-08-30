Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release stirs excitement: Revisiting its groundbreaking Venice Film Festival debut

Yesterday, Sohum Shah made the fans super excited by sharing a chilling still of himself with Hastar from Tumbbad. The fans cannot stop speculating about the re-release of the film which has made quite a buzz.

In the middle of this fresh excitement, it's worthwhile to remember a key milestone for Tumbbad. The film created history as the first Indian film to open the Critics' Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. This historic victory highlighted the film's distinct narrative and visual approach, while also bringing Sohum Shah's remarkable performance into the international spotlight.

Tumbbad was a standout in the horror-fantasy genre, set in a mythical world and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. Sohum Shah played Vinayak Rao, a man on a treacherous quest for hidden treasure amid dark curses and eerie folklore. His performance was crucial to the film’s acclaimed atmosphere and storytelling.

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. In addition to Sohum Shah's compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.

