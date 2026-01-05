Actor Soha Ali Khan paid tribute to her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on his birth anniversary by visiting Eden Gardens. She shared a video recalling his iconic captaincy in the 1974 Test match against the West Indies at the historic stadium.

A Daughter's Tribute at Eden Gardens

Actor Soha Ali Khan remembered her father, the late former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on his birth anniversary by visiting the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The former Indian cricket captain shared a special bond with the historic stadium, and Soha chose this place to honour his life and cricket journey.

On the occasion, Soha visited the empty stadium and shared a video on Instagram. The video showed her walking around Eden Gardens, along with old clips from the famous 1974 Test match against the West Indies, a game that remains one of Indian cricket's most talked-about victories.

'The Game Remembers You'

Along with the video, Soha shared a long note in memory of her father and his deep connection to the ground. She spoke about how Eden Gardens still carries his memories, even when the stands are quiet.

She wrote, "On your birthday, Abba, I wanted to stand where the game remembers you. Eden Gardens may be empty today, but it is never silent for you. A ground you loved to play on, and one where you captained India many times, perhaps most memorably during the December 1974 Test against the indomitable West Indies."

She went on to add how the stadium was special to her father and recalled one of the most historic matches played there under his captaincy.

Sharing details of the 1974 Test, she wrote, "A ball from Andy Roberts struck you on the face, fracturing your cheekbone. You retired, bleeding and hurt, but returned to lead the side to an unbelievable victory by 85 runs. That Test at Eden went down as one of Indian cricket's most iconic victories -- a timeless example of grit and lion-hearted (or perhaps tiger-hearted) captaincy."

"The stands still remember you, the cricketer. I remember my Abba. Both belong here. Happy birthday, Abba," she added.

Take a look https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTHU5PIAt1h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

About Soha Ali Khan

Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Soha is best known for her roles in films such as Mumbai Meri Jaan, Tum Mile, Rang De Basanti, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Chhorii 2.

She was also seen in web series like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush. (ANI)