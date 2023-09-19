Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Snoop Dogg reacts to Urfi Javed's unusual style; here's what the rapper said

    Snoop Dogg shared a video where a content creator trolled Urfi aka Uorfi Javed's look. The rapper laughed after seeing Urfi's denim look. To which the actress replies, 'That Is...'

    Snoop Dogg reacts to Urfi Javed's unusual style; here's what the rapper said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Snoop Dogg, an American rapper, surprised everyone when he uploaded a video featuring Urfi Javed. On Monday morning, he shared a video on Instagram ridiculing various outfit choices. One of them was Urfi's most recent appearance. Urfi was shown in the video wearing pants like trousers and a shirt. Other fashion show outfits were also covered in the video. The content creator duplicated the look at home, leaving everyone in splits.

    Sharing the video, Snoop Dogg wrote, “Fashion ‍♂️." The video caught Urfi’s attention. The actress took to the comments section and wrote, “Lol that’s me ." Watch the video below:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

    Urfi Javed has a sizable fan base. She began her acting career, featuring on various television dramas such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She gained to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi Javed recently debuted as a Mischief Maker in the 14th season of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. However, she is currently making headlines for her outlandish dress choices.

    She frequently walks out in daring and sometimes dubious ensembles and is severely trolled. But Urfi has chosen to ignore it. "Perhaps what they say is true--maybe I'm not good enough to be a woman, maybe I'm a blight on society, maybe I'm a bad role model for the younger generation." Perhaps I am a s**t, as they say in troll language. I can't stop; even if I did, what occurred is always there on the internet. Is it true that itni buri hoon? (Am I really that bad?) "Perhaps no one, no family, will accept me," she remarked on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast.

    Snoop Dogg reacts to Urfi Javed's unusual style; here's what the rapper said RBA

    Aside from her attire, she is known for her varied spottings. On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Urfi Javed went to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple with Pratik Sehajpal. Several of the couple's images and videos became popular on social media. Pratik kept things elegant in a striped yellow kurta, while Urfi looked stunning in traditional red.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rahul Vaidya, Ganesh Acharya, Prince Narula welcome Bappa in their homes; watch videos ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rahul Vaidya, Ganesh Acharya, Prince Narula welcome Bappa in their homes; watch videos

    Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT ATG

    Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Chopra residence lits up ahead of wedding festivities [WATCH VIDEO] ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Chopra residence lits up ahead of wedding festivities [WATCH VIDEO]

    'Without Varman there is no...': Rajinikanth praises Vinayakan in Jailer movie success meet rkn

    'Without Varman there is no...': Rajinikanth praises Vinayakan in Jailer movie success meet

    Recent Stories

    Thiruvonam bumper 2023 draw on September 20; Lottery result timing, prize breakup and more anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 draw on September 20; Lottery result timing, prize breakup and more

    Mysore to Ooty-7 bike trips from Bangalore on long weekend RBA EAI

    Mysore to Ooty-7 bike trips from Bangalore on long weekend

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rahul Vaidya, Ganesh Acharya, Prince Narula welcome Bappa in their homes; watch videos ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rahul Vaidya, Ganesh Acharya, Prince Narula welcome Bappa in their homes; watch videos

    PM Modi addresses MPs assembled in Central Hall of old Parliament building; check details AJR

    'Feeling elated, this Parliament scrapped Article 370,' says PM Modi; check details

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their unique characteristics ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their unique characteristics

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon