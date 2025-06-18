Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, opens advance bookings, promising a heartwarming tale of love, laughter, and inspiration in theatres on June 20.

With just days to go before its theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par is already capturing hearts and headlines. Touted as the spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming film is generating immense anticipation for its emotional narrative, endearing performances, and nostalgic charm.

Taking the excitement a notch higher, actress Genelia Deshmukh recently took to social media to announce that advance bookings for Sitaare Zameen Par are now officially open. In a delightful video shared online, Genelia urges fans to book their tickets early, promising an unforgettable experience at the cinemas. The makers captioned the post with:

"Sitaare sirf zameen par nahi, screen par bhi chamkenge! Advance bookings are OPEN! Your date with Sitaare is waiting!"

The film marks a major return for Aamir Khan, who stars alongside Genelia Deshmukh, and features ten promising young actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Each newcomer brings fresh energy to the screen, symbolizing a new era of storytelling.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film explores themes of love, laughter, learning, and self-discovery. With soulful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the film promises to tug at heartstrings while delivering an uplifting cinematic journey.

Produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, along with Aparna Purohit, B. Shrinivas Rao, and Ravi Bhagchandka, Sitaare Zameen Par is set to shine bright when it hits theatres on June 20, 2025. As the countdown begins, fans are urged to grab their seats and witness a story that aims to inspire and move generations once again.