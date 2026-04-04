Veteran actress Dolores 'Dee' Freeman, known for 'The Young and the Restless' and 'Sistas', has died at 66. Her family confirmed she passed away on April 2, 2026, after a brave battle with stage 4 lung cancer, as per a family statement.

Dolores "Dee" Freeman, a versatile television actress known for her roles in 'The Young and the Restless' and 'Sistas', has died at the age of 66. Her family confirmed that she passed away peacefully on April 2, 2026, following a battle with stage 4 lung cancer. https://www.instagram.com/deefreemanactor/

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In a statement shared on her official Instagram account, the family expressed their grief while acknowledging the support Freeman received during her illness. "On behalf of her family, it is with deepest sadness that we share this update with you," the statement read, adding, "Dee passed away peacefully on April 2, 2026 after a brave and fearless fight with cancer." The message also thanked fans and well-wishers, noting that Freeman was deeply moved by the outpouring of love. "It blew her away to know how many people cared about her and were pulling for her," the family added, remembering her as a "force of nature."

A Varied Path to Acting

Born on June 6, 1959, in Louisiana, Dee Freeman had a diverse career path before entering the entertainment industry. She served for six years in the United States Marine Corps and later moved to Japan, where she worked as a radio DJ, as per Deadline.

Extensive On-Screen Career

Freeman made her on-screen debut in 1995 with a role in the television series 'Coach.' Over the years, she appeared in popular shows such as 'Seinfeld', 'The X-Files', 'ER', 'Dexter', and 'Bones'. She also featured in the long-running soap 'The Young and the Restless' and had a role in 'Sistas', created by Tyler Perry.

Between 2010 and 2015, Freeman starred as Ribina Champagne in the parody reality show 'Pretty the Series'.

Later Work and Survivors

In recent years, Freeman had been working on adapting her one-woman stage production, 'Poison Gun', into a novel inspired by her family history. She is survived by her children, Amber and Shane, as well as her former spouse.

(ANI)