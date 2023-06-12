Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sip your way to digestive wellness: Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Tea, treasured for its flavours and healing attributes, offers a range of benefits for digestion and gut health. With compounds that reduce inflammation, soothe discomfort, and support overall well-being, incorporating these teas into your daily routine can provide a natural boost. Alongside a balanced diet, exercise, and stress management, embrace the digestive benefits of these delightful brews. Savour the taste and therapeutic properties as you indulge in six renowned teas, nurturing your digestive system with every sip. So, pick your favourite mug and embark on a journey to enhance your well-being, one cup at a time.

    Peppermint Tea: Known for its soothing properties, peppermint tea can relieve indigestion, bloating, and stomach discomfort, promoting healthy digestion.

    Ginger Tea: Ginger's natural compounds aid digestion, reduce nausea, and improve overall gut health, making ginger tea a go-to choice for digestive issues.

    Chamomile Tea: Chamomile's calming effect helps relax the digestive system, alleviating symptoms like stomach cramps and promoting better digestion.

    Fennel Tea: Fennel tea acts as a digestive tonic, easing bloating, gas, and digestive spasms, while also stimulating the production of digestive enzymes.

    Green Tea: Green tea contains catechins that aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and support a healthy gut microbiome, contributing to better digestion.

    Ajwain Tea (Carom Seeds): Ajwain tea has carminative properties that relieve indigestion, flatulence, and stomach acidity, aiding in better digestion and soothing the digestive system. 

