    Singer Papon hospitalized; shares picture from hospital bed - READ

    Best known for iconic songs like Kyun (Barfi), Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), and much more, eminent and renowned Bollywood singer Papon got hospitalized. Know details.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 13, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    On Friday afternoon, globally acclaimed and prominent Bollywood playback singer Angarag Papon Mahanta fondly known as Papon, shared that he had been hospitalized after falling ill.

    He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai, where his young son took care of him throughout the night. Papon later took to his Instagram handle to provide a health update and expressed his emotions about having his son by his side.

    A post shared by Papon (@paponmusic)

    He shared a photo from his hospital bed with his son and wrote, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don't personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time my little boy, who is all of 13, opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It's an emotional moment, and I wanted to share it with my friends and well-wishers :)."

    On a closing note, he added, "I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already! Blessed, I feel, and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!."

    Papon shares a close bond with his son. Earlier last year, to celebrate his son Puhor's 13th birthday, he planned a memorable trip to Doha to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022 match. Sharing photos from the same, he wrote, Alongside a string of images from the trip, Papon wrote, "Memories forever! A father and son trip to watch the Fifa World Cup 2022 Semi Finals and to watch Messi play!."

    In 2004, Papon commenced his music career with his debut album Junaki Raati. He has worked as a playback singer in several Bollywood movies, including Barfi, Dilwale, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. His songs have a massive fan following and popularity. He is one of the most successful singers in the Indian music industry.

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
