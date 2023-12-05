Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Singer Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram: Know the shocking reason

    International singer Billie Eilish, who is known for her song The Bad Guy lost over 100,000 followers on Instagram after confirming she's queer. Eilish lost 40,428 Instagram followers the day after her red-carpet interview as per Latestly. In the article, Eilish spoke about being “attracted to women.”
     

    A few days back, Billie Eilish addressed her sexuality at Variety's annual Hitmakers Brunch event. When asked if she wanted to come out in the magazine's Power of Women issue, Eilish acknowledged she is gay during the interview. Following her "coming out" as a lesbian, the Grammy Award-winning singer lost almost 100,000 Instagram followers.

    According to reports, the Bad Guy singer has lost 117,750 followers in the previous 30 days, with the majority of them unfollowing her on December 3. According to Latestly, Eilish lost 40,428 Instagram followers the day following her red-carpet interview. Eilish stated in the report that she is "attracted to women."

    However, the 21-year-old singer thought it was “obvious.” “No I didn't. But I kind of thought, 'Wasn't it obvious?' I didn't realise people didn't know,” Eilish said during the interview. The You Should See Me in a Crown singer further explained that she doesn't really believe in “the concept of coming out.” “I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist?' I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops,” she added.

    She also expressed shock over the article, saying, “I saw the article and I was like, oh... I guess... I came out today! OK cool.” However, she had a sense of relief that people ultimately knew. “But it's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know... but it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it! But... I am for the girls,” Eilish said.

    In an Instagram post following the publication of last month's edition, Eilish called out Variety. She thanked the magazine for the prize but voiced her displeasure with the "outing" of her on the "red carpet." Along with a gallery of pictures, she said, "Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream 'what was i made for.'"

