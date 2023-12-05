Entertainment

Manish Malhotra birthday

6 unknown facts about the model turned designer

Early career

Before venturing into fashion design, Manish Malhotra began his career as a model. He later transitioned into costume designing for Bollywood movies.

Breakthrough in Bollywood

He gained significant recognition for his costume design work in the 1995 film 'Rangeela' which marked a turning point in his career as the costumes received widespread acclaim.

Social initiatives

He has been involved in various philanthropic initiatives. For instance, he has supported the education of underprivileged children and contributed to several charitable causes.

Entrepreneurial ventures

In addition to his fashion design label, he has ventured into collaborations with various brands, including forays into jewelry, eyewear, and other lifestyle products.

Honors and Awards

He has received numerous accolades for his contribution to the fashion industry, including prestigious awards recognizing his talent and achievements.

Celebrity designer

Over the years, Manish Malhotra has become a go-to designer for many Bollywood celebrities. His label is synonymous with opulent designs and worn by leading actors and actresses. 

