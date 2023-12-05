Entertainment
6 unknown facts about the model turned designer
Before venturing into fashion design, Manish Malhotra began his career as a model. He later transitioned into costume designing for Bollywood movies.
He gained significant recognition for his costume design work in the 1995 film 'Rangeela' which marked a turning point in his career as the costumes received widespread acclaim.
He has been involved in various philanthropic initiatives. For instance, he has supported the education of underprivileged children and contributed to several charitable causes.
In addition to his fashion design label, he has ventured into collaborations with various brands, including forays into jewelry, eyewear, and other lifestyle products.
He has received numerous accolades for his contribution to the fashion industry, including prestigious awards recognizing his talent and achievements.
Over the years, Manish Malhotra has become a go-to designer for many Bollywood celebrities. His label is synonymous with opulent designs and worn by leading actors and actresses.