Sidhu Moosewala's parents protested against Mansa SSP over the delay in filing an FIR against music producer Bunty Bains for alleged financial irregularities. Father Balkaur Singh claims he is a victim of a major fraud by his company manager.

Parents Allege Financial Fraud, Protest FIR Delay

The parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala staged a protest against the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) over the non-registration of an FIR on their complaint against music producer Bunty Bains and others, alleging financial irregularities. While staging the protest, Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, alleged that the music producer Bunty Bains has "not given him any statement regarding the earnings from his company."

"Bunty Bains, who is the manager of my company, has not given me any statement regarding its earnings. I filed a complaint against Bunty Bains, Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, and Shabbir Momin. It was forwarded to the Mansa SSP for investigation, yet nothing happened. Troubled with it, I have reached the SSP's office today, where DIG Harjeet Singh has arrived. I am distressed because I am subjected to a major fraud," said Balkaur Singh, father of late Sidhu Moosewala.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The 28-year-old singer was attacked by assailants who fired more than 30 rounds at him. He was later found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Balkaur Singh Accuses Govt of Harassment Over Newborn Son

Almost two years after the death of the singer, the parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy.

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. However, the Government is now troubling me, asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook. (ANI)