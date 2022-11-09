Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell'

    After giving birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky, Rihanna talked openly about motherhood. She stated it as 'taking acid' and said 'it's trippy as hell'.

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    Pop singer Rihanna has equated being a mother to ingesting acid. The singer and actress recently described caring for her infant kid, who she has with her partner A$AP Rocky, as a "out-of-body" experience. 

    The singer reportedly discussed parenthood with Access Hollywood during the debut of her lingerie collection, "Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4," according to a New York Post article.

    “The beginning is like you’re tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” said Rihanna. “You look at him and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul … I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she said.

    For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP revealed they were expecting their first child in January. Their son was born in May, but the singers have been hush-hush on his name.

    When Rihanna showed off her growing baby belly in February, she sparked an internet frenzy. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, pregnant with her first kid at the time with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, served up some of the sexiest and most fashionable maternity ensembles that show off her growing baby belly.

    The couple appeared together on the red carpet for the first time as soon-to-be parents at the 34-year-Los old's Angeles Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall. RiRi dressed to the nines in a torn ensemble by The Attico. She wore a halter-neck, torn, sparkly green shirt that hugged and highlighted her growing belly. She completed her appearance with purple stiletto heels and a pair of equally torn, ombre pink slacks.

    While Rihanna may now be enjoying motherhood, she hasn't released a new album as many fans had hoped when she revealed she would perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February. 

    In her interview with the Associated Press, Rihanna chuckled and said, "The Super Bowl is one thing. Another item is brand-new music. Fans, do you hear that? I immediately after making this announcement, thought, "Oh my God, they're going to assume my record is coming." I had to go for work.
     

