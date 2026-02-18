Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra. Both Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, shared heartfelt tributes on social media, remembering him for his quiet strength, integrity, and unwavering love for his family.

Grief has enveloped the Malhotra family as actor Sidharth Malhotra mourns the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra. The family's loss has drawn heartfelt tributes, including an emotional note from his wife, Kiara Advani.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sidharth Malhotra's Moving Tribute

Following the demise of Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, Sidharth shared a moving message remembering his father as a man defined by values and quiet resilience. In his note, the actor described him as "a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture," adding that he lived by "values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure." The tribute reflected the deep bond the two shared.

Over the years, Sidharth has often spoken publicly about his admiration for his father, crediting him as a constant source of inspiration and guidance in both life and career.

Kiara Advani Remembers Her Father-in-Law

Actor Kiara also penned a heartfelt message remembering her father-in-law with love and gratitude. "From the very beginning- you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all," she captioned the post.

Remembering his warmth and generosity, Kiara added that his love for his family was "at the center of everything" he did. She wrote about his quiet strength, gentle heart, and the legacy of "gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love" he leaves behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Bollywood Mourns with the Family

Friends and colleagues from the film industry also sent condolences to the family. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So sorry Sid. My condolences" Soni Razdan wrote, "This is so sad - so sorry for your loss. Losing a father is really hard. Take care of your mom and yourself." Alia Bhatt also left a heart emoticon in the comments section.

The loss comes during a significant personal year for the couple, who welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025. (ANI)