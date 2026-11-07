Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is getting into the festive mood for Diwali with a stylish new haircut. He shared his fresh look on social media while also discussing his recent film project, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest.

Sidharth Malhotra Welcomes Diwali with a Fresh Look

Diwali calls for a makeover, and Sidharth Malhotra is getting into the festive spirit with a fresh new haircut. On Saturday, Sidharth shared a video from a salon, flaunting his new look. He opted for a textured hairstyle, with the hair styled upwards and swept back, with shorter, neatly tapered sides. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) "Ready, set, Diwali!, " he captioned the post.

Reflecting on Recent Work

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was recently seen in ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forest ’, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. The film was released in theatres on September 25. ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film combines folklore, fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour.The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.