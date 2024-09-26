Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Siddique anticipatory bail: Actor alleges discrepancies in complainant's claims in rape case

    Asianet News has received the copy of Malayali actor Siddique's anticipatory bail plea in a rape case, which was earlier rejected by the High Court. Siddique's 154-page plea alleges discrepancies in the complainant's testimony, questions the complaint's credibility, and highlights contradictory allegations. 

    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    New Delhi: Asianet News has obtained a copy of Siddique's 154-page anticipatory bail plea filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the ongoing rape case. The plea alleges discrepancies in the complainant's testimony and questions the credibility of the complaint.

    According to the plea, the High Court's denial of anticipatory bail was contrary to previous Supreme Court judgments, as the grounds raised by the complainant did not warrant custodial interrogation. Siddique has expressed willingness to undergo a medical examination to prove his sexual potency, stating that custody is unnecessary.

    The plea also highlights the complainant's contradictory allegations, which were allegedly ignored by the High Court. Siddique claims there is no evidence to support the complainant's assertion of threat from him and notes that the complainant has been publicly speaking against him in the media for five years.

    Furthermore, Siddique has alleged that the complainant has leveled allegations against 14 people, casting doubt on the complaint's credibility. Despite the High Court rejecting Siddique's anticipatory bail plea three days ago, police have failed to arrest him.

    The investigation team has issued a lookout notice and is searching for Siddique, scouring houses, hotels, and airports in five teams. As per sources, Siddique's lawyers have advised him to surrender only after the Supreme Court considers his anticipatory bail plea.

    In a significant development, the Kerala government has filed an objection to Siddique's anticipatory bail plea in the Supreme Court. The sincerity of this move, amid the police's search efforts, remains to be seen.

    The Supreme Court is set to consider Siddique's anticipatory bail plea, amidst growing uncertainty surrounding the case's developments. 

