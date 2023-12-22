Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls Shah Rukh Khan once invited him to party at Mannat along with his friends; Read on

In a recent interview, Siddhant Chaturvedi, shared a memorable experience of being invited to Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. Chaturvedi recounted that the invitation came about when he and his friends were at Soho House, and coincidentally ran into Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was described as "very graceful," and he extended an invitation to Chaturvedi and his friends, saying, "hey guys, why don't you come post this and chill at mine. Let's party at Mannat." Chaturvedi, starstruck like everyone else, mentioned his group of friends, to which Shah Rukh Khan responded, "'wo launde hain to hum bhi Jawan hai,'" and they all headed to Mannat. The gathering lasted until the early hours of the morning, celebrating a friend's birthday.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Ananya Panday, another lead in the film, shared a humorous childhood anecdote about her friendship with Suhana Khan. Panday reminisced about being labeled an "Attention Problem" by her parents due to her seeking attention when she was young. She revealed that if she didn't like a game her friends were playing, she would leave, and Suhana Khan, being sweet, would start crying, pleading with Panday not to leave and promising to play whatever game she wanted. However, Panday admitted that Suhana eventually caught on to this tactic and one day told her, "okay, leave." Panday humorously recalled being left out and having to make an excuse to return, stating she went to get her book.

ALSO READ: Christmas 2023: Tara Sutaria shares glimpses of her first 'soiree' at home [PICTURES]

"Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," directed by Arjun Varain Singh and featuring Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles, is set to release on Netflix on December 26, 2023. The trio has been actively promoting the film as its release date approaches.

ALSO READ: Dunki box office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects Rs 30 crore, movie gets mixed response from critics