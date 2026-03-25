Siddhant Chaturvedi praised Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' performance and hailed IFFD Delhi 2026 as a key step to expand Indian cinema beyond Mumbai. Prosenjit Chatterjee also supported the fest for nurturing new talent.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Lauds Ranveer Singh and IFFD Delhi

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy', praised his performance in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', saying the film continued to surprise him despite his familiarity with the actor involved, while also backing the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 as a significant step towards expanding Indian cinema beyond Mumbai. Speaking at the festival, Siddhant said, "I have seen him closely performing and every time I watch that man on screen, it's always surprising. When I watched 'Dhurandhar', both parts, I was still surprised with his process, the depth, the nuances, the aggression. Even though I know him closely, it's always surprising and that's the mark of a true actor."

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Reacting to the screening of 'Dhurandhar 2' at the festival, the actor highlighted the importance of theatrical viewing. "Cinema should be watched in theatres, and if you're doing a free screening, do let me know and I'll also come and watch it," he said. Siddhant also welcomed the organisation of the film festival in the national capital, calling it an important move towards decentralising the industry. "... This is a very good initiative. Everyone should get a chance, and cities like Delhi and its surroundings should also benefit. The film industry should not remain confined to Mumbai...," he added. The actor also revealed that he was scheduled to perform at the festival, adding to the list of activities bringing together artists, filmmakers, and audiences under one platform.

Prosenjit Chatterjee on Nurturing Young Talent

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also highlighted that film festivals like IFFD are not just about showcasing movies but also about nurturing emerging talent through learning platforms such as workshops and masterclasses. He stressed that while audiences today have easy access to good cinema, the real value of such festivals lies in creating opportunities for young filmmakers to learn, grow, and connect with industry experts. According to him, these interactions and educational sessions can play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of storytellers and give visibility to talented individuals across the country. "... We are very glad, and this will help young talents. I think it's not just about the films--you can see good films everywhere nowadays. What really matters are the workshops and classes, which will benefit the new generation. There are so many talented people across the country doing fantastic work, and a festival like this gives us hope...," added the actor.

IFFD 2026 Grand Inauguration in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the red carpet event of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.IFFD 2026 opened to a full house, marking a high-energy start to one of the capital's largest cinematic gatherings. The opening ceremony saw the presence of notable Bollywood dignitaries, including Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, among other cinema stalwarts.

The inaugural lamp was lit by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ministers Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, along with actors Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut and Sharmila Tagore, and other dignitaries, marking the formal opening of IFFD 2026.

Economic Boost for Delhi

At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also praised the initiative, saying, "This is a very big initiative for Delhi... How Delhi can be made a part of this orange economy in the coming times, how a very big business that is considered can be connected to Delhi and film industry work can happen in Delhi, with this very objective, the first International Film Festival has been started in Delhi."

Awards and Cultural Tributes

The ceremony began with a tribute marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, setting a distinctly cultural tone for the evening and grounding the festival's opening in a moment of national reflection. The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, recognising their enduring contributions to Indian cinema.

Festival Overview

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi and with KPMG as a knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while bringing film culture to audiences across the capital. The week-long festival features screenings, conversations, and industry engagements across venues in New Delhi, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from around the world.

The closing ceremony will be held on March 31. (ANI)